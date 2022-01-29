iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.