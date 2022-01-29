iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EMXF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 52,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

