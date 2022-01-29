iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 118,661 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 554.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter.

