iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2,670.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

