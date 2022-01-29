iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.33 and last traded at $110.33. Approximately 1,783,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,943,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.44.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.