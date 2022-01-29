Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.47. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

