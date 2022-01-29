ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITM. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.42) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 228.20 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($9.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

