Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Friday. 34,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

