James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $535.64

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.64 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 285.90 ($3.86). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.89), with a volume of 77,787 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 500.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.92. The firm has a market cap of £654.67 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.