Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.99. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

