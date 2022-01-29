Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

