Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€850.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €793.82 ($902.07).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €716.40 ($814.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €710.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €678.09. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

