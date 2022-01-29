Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Express’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.88. American Express has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 43.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

