JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.
