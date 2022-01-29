JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

