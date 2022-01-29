JOE Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.66 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. JOE has a total market cap of $208.66 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.99 or 0.06744578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.51 or 0.99973718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 161,349,672 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

