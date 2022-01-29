Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

