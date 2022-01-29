Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

