Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.78. 138,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 419,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

