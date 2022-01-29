JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60.

