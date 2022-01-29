JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.94 ($7.89).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €7.58 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.17. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

