JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $320.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

