JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $156.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRTC. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $253.73.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

