JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,033.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.