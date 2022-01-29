JSF Financial LLC Sells 17,971 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JSF Financial LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

