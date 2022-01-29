Juggernaut Hits Market Cap of $9.01 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $481,013.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108994 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

