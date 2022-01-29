Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.26-0.36 EPS.

JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

