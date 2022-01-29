Jupiter Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $285,709.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.86 or 0.06777828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,005.51 or 1.00236965 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,055,091 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

