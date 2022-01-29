Kathleen Goetz Purchases 593 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Director Kathleen Goetz bought 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,401.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

