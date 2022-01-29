Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

