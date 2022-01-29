KeyCorp Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIGC. upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.54.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.