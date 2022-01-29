KeyCorp Cuts Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

