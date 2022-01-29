KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

