KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $24.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

MGY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

