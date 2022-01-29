Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $119.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.