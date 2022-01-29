Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.8%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.29). Approximately 94,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 160,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on KCT shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of £397.23 million and a P/E ratio of 142.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.06), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($20,304,910.96).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

