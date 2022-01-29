Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.