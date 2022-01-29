Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €117.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.92 ($116.96).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €79.48 ($90.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.