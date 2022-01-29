Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kirin stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 43,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. Kirin has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirin will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

