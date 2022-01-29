KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.66. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

