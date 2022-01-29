KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLAC opened at $366.65 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

