KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

