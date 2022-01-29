Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

