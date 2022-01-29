Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

