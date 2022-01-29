L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Buys 716,125 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau bought 716,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,475,729.02).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mark Landau bought 385,087 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,050,132.25 ($750,094.46).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

