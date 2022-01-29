L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Buys 716,125 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau bought 716,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,475,729.02).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Mark Landau bought 385,087 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,050,132.25 ($750,094.46).
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.