L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 253.7% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

