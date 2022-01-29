Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $596.67, but opened at $567.23. Zacks Investment Research now has a $583.00 price target on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $570.49, with a volume of 26,228 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

