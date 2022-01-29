Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company.

LANC opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.88. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

