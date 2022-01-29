Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LAND. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.13) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.31) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 900 ($12.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.55).

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 786.40 ($10.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 764.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 725.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 604.40 ($8.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($11.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($434,413.94).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

