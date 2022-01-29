Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Lazard worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,801,000 after acquiring an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

