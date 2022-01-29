Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $101,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

